A harpy eagle perches on a stick within the confines of a protective cage on 16 June 2022 in Panama City, Panama. EFE/Carlos Lemos

A harpy eagle flies within the confines of a protective cage on 16 June 2022 in Panama City, Panama. EFE/Carlos Lemos

The harpy eagle, Panama's national bird, is one of the world's most coveted at-risk species due to the high value of its white, black and light-gray plumage on the international black market.

Known as the king of the Panamanian skies, that large and powerful raptor is listed as "vulnerable" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.