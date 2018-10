Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C) Home Secretary Sajid Javid (L) and Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt arrive at Guard of Honour at Horseguards Parade in London, Britain, 23 October 2018. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands inspects the troops at Horseguards Parade in London, Britain, 23 October 2018. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands rides with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II towards Buckingham Palace following a Guard of Honour at Horseguards Parade in London, Britain, 23 October 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (R) rides with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) towards Buckingham Palace following a Guard of Honour at Horseguards Parade in London, Britain, 23 October 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II welcomed the King and Queen of the Netherlands to London on Tuesday for a state visit at the invitation of her country's government.

The queen greeted King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the Horse Guard's Parade before the royals traveled along the Mall in a horse-drawn carriage procession to Buckingham Palace.