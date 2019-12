A framegrab taken from a handout video made available by the Italian police shows the painting seized in Piacenza, Italy, 11 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ITALIAN POLICE / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A framegrab taken from a handout video made available by the Italian police shows the painting seized in Piacenza, Italy, 11 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ITALIAN POLICE / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Klimt painting found in museum where it went missing 22 years ago

In 1997 a masterpiece by painter Gustav Klimt mysteriously disappeared from the Ricci Oddi Gallery in central Italy, an event that shook the art world.

But now Portrait of a Lady may have been discovered in the museum where it originally went missing.