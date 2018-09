Animal keeper Janet interacts with an eight-months-old female koala cub at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, 28 September 2018. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

An eight-months-old female koala cub holds on to a stuffed koala at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, 28 September 2018. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

An eight-months-old female koala cub explores his reflection in its enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, 28 September 2018. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

An eight-months-old female koala cub holds on to the back of its mother 'Eora' at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, 28 September 2018. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

A koala cub that was born recently at a zoo in western Germany was doing well on Friday, an epa-efe photojournalist reports.

The eight-month-old female koala bear is still very much reliant on her mother, Eora, but would soon be making her own way around the enclosure, Duisburg Zoo said in a statement.