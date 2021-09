The koala population across Australia has declined by 30 percent since 2018 due to factors such as climate change, land clearing, mining, agriculture and devastating bushfires, according to a report by the Australian Koalas Foundation (AKF) published on Monday.

The report says that the population of these marsupials decreased from between 45,745 - 82,170 in 2018 to between 32,065 - 57,920 currently. EFE