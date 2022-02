A baby koala and its parent are seen eating gum leaves at the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve near Canberra, Australia, 24 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Two koala babies are seen at the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve near Canberra, Australia, 24 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Adelaide wildlife rescuer Simon Adamczyk holds a koala he rescued at a burning forest near Cape Borda on Kangaroo Island, Australia, 07 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MARIUZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A koala baby is seen at the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve near Canberra, Australia, 24 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The koala population in three eastern Australian states were on Friday designated as endangered species, with their populations decimated by forest fires, droughts, climate change, habitat loss and disease.

"Today I am increasing the protection for koalas in NSW (New South Wales), the ACT (Australian Capital Territory) and Queensland listing them as endangered rather than their previous designation of vulnerable," environment minister Susan Ley said in a statement.