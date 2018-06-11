Inside the Great Mosque enclosure in Sana'a (Yemen), Ali al Bitar has spent the past 30 years applying traditional red and black kohl powder on the eyelid edges of devout Yemenite Muslim men attending Mosque prayers during the sacred month of Ramadan in what is considered a traditional rite seeking purification of the body.
Surrounded by men, he deftly applies his Kohl golden eye-liner below his devout customer's eyelids for a handful of Yemeni ryals. Kohl is a traditional Muslim cosmetic product, manufactured with a mixture of red antimony, ground precious stones, and herbs.