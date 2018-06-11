A Yemeni expert holds a box of the traditional cosmetic Kohl as he applies it to the eyelids of men during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in the old quarter of Sana'a, Yemen, Jun 4, 2018 (Issued Jun 10, 2018). Some Muslim men apply Kohl during the holy Month of Ramadan as sign of devotion mimicking Prophet Muhammed who is believed to have applied it during the fasting month. EFE-EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemenis gather to read the Koran at the Grand Mosque on the 2nd day of the fasting month of Ramadan in Sana'a, Yemen, Jul 21, 2012. EFE-EPA(FILE) / YAHYA ARHAB

Inside the Great Mosque enclosure in Sana'a (Yemen), Ali al Bitar has spent the past 30 years applying traditional red and black kohl powder on the eyelid edges of devout Yemenite Muslim men attending Mosque prayers during the sacred month of Ramadan in what is considered a traditional rite seeking purification of the body.

Surrounded by men, he deftly applies his Kohl golden eye-liner below his devout customer's eyelids for a handful of Yemeni ryals. Kohl is a traditional Muslim cosmetic product, manufactured with a mixture of red antimony, ground precious stones, and herbs.