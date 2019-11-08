A woman interacts with a display of computer games during the press preview of the exhibition 'Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt' at the V&A Museum in London, the United Kingdom, Sept 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Japanese videogame developer Hideo Kojima on Friday will unveil his latest creation since he broke into the business with Konami in 2015 - "Death Stranding" for Playstation 4 - and he has one mission: for players to "enjoy the story" but also to connect with each other and feel "that they're not alone."

The legendary creator of the "Metal Gear" saga, who is presently involved in a world tour, gave a presentation in New York on Thursday in which he said that he had created a system to "provide a sensation of a different connection while you play" that will allow users to "rediscover" what it means to "concern yourself with others." EFE-EPA