While traditional Koran schools may have fallen out of favor in Yemen over the past half a century or so due to the adoption of more modern education methods, some teachers in the capital are offering pupils a chance to learn Classical Arabic fast within mosques during Ramadan, as documented by an epa-efe journalist in images released Thursday.
For the past seven years, a school at the Great Mosque in the Old City of Sana'a has been using the Muslim fasting month to teach children spelling and pronunciation in Classical Arabic, teacher Mohamed Ali al-Tayer told EFE.