Yemeni children attend a class to learn the Arabic alphabet and to recite the holy book of the Koran during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in the old quarter of Sana'a, Yemen, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni children attend a class to learn the Arabic alphabet and to recite the holy book of the Koran during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in the old quarter of Sana'a, Yemen, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni children attend a class to learn the Arabic alphabet and to recite the holy book of the Koran during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in the old quarter of Sana'a, Yemen, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Yemeni children attend a class to learn the Arabic alphabet and to recite the holy book of the Koran during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in the old quarter of Sana'a, Yemen, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

While traditional Koran schools may have fallen out of favor in Yemen over the past half a century or so due to the adoption of more modern education methods, some teachers in the capital are offering pupils a chance to learn Classical Arabic fast within mosques during Ramadan, as documented by an epa-efe journalist in images released Thursday.

For the past seven years, a school at the Great Mosque in the Old City of Sana'a has been using the Muslim fasting month to teach children spelling and pronunciation in Classical Arabic, teacher Mohamed Ali al-Tayer told EFE.