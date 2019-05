Members of motorcycle club 'Night Wolves' attend a wreath laying ceremony in respect of the fallen Soviet soldiers of the WWII at the Soviet victory monument in Prague, Czech Republic, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Members of the Russian "Night Wolves" motorcycle club stopped in the Czech Republic's capital for a wreath-laying act as part of its "Victory Tour" to mark the 74th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The bikers arrived in Prague on Monday clad in their trademark black leather and waving flags featuring the gang's logo as well as banners with the Soviet gold-bordered star and sickle.