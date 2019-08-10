View of the "People and Pictures of La Paz" photography exhibition in La Paz on Aug. 8, 2019, which shows the work of Italian photographer Luigi Gismondi from the beginning of the 1900s, and which portrays South America as it looked 100 years ago. EFE-EPA/Gina Baldivieso

Dressed as women did in the early 1900s when her famous great-grandfather, the photographer Luigi Gismondi, began his career, Geraldine Gonzalvez Gismondi is seen on Aug. 8, 2018, at the centenary exhibition of his work dubbed "People and Pictures of La Paz," which portrays South America as it looked 100 years ago. EFE-EPA/Gina Baldivieso

Historic photographs such as that of the vigil for the legendary Bolivian aviator Rafael Pabon, old family portraits and cityscapes of La Paz at the beginning of the 20th century form part of an exhibition in honor of the centenary legacy of Italian photographer Luigi Domenico Gismondi and his family.

Seventy-seven photos from the "vast archive" of Gismondi Photo Art have been selected for the "People and Pictures of La Paz" exhibit, with which the photographic studio founded by the Italian in La Paz celebrates its 112 years in business, the current proprietor Geraldine Gonzalvez Gismondi told EFE.