Historic photographs such as that of the vigil for the legendary Bolivian aviator Rafael Pabon, old family portraits and cityscapes of La Paz at the beginning of the 20th century form part of an exhibition in honor of the centenary legacy of Italian photographer Luigi Domenico Gismondi and his family.
Seventy-seven photos from the "vast archive" of Gismondi Photo Art have been selected for the "People and Pictures of La Paz" exhibit, with which the photographic studio founded by the Italian in La Paz celebrates its 112 years in business, the current proprietor Geraldine Gonzalvez Gismondi told EFE.