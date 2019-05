View of the "Voces de Niñas" exhibit in La Paz on May 9, 2019, which exposes the cruelty of forced marriages of underage girls and highlight the importance of empowering girls everywhere in the world to understand their rights. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

The head of cooperation and aid at the Canadian Embassy in Bolivia, Eliane Moser, speaks with EFE at the "Voces de Niñas" exhibit in La Paz on May 9, 2019, which exposes the cruelty of forced marriages of underage girls and highlight the importance of empowering girls everywhere in the world to understand their rights. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

The scourge of forced marriages comes to light in some 30 photos in a La Paz exhibition that reflects the truth about millions of very young girls, especially in Asia and Africa, who are forced to marry, some even before adolescence.

"I don't want any girl to suffer what I did," is written on one of the photos showing Salma at age 14, a native of Pakistan who after a flood that made the family evacuate their home saw her life change completely.