Photo from Sept. 28, 2018 of the General Cementary in La Paz (Bolivia). EPA- EFE/Martín Alípaz

La Paz's General Cemetery is the final resting place of presidents, war heroes and martyrs, providing visitors who take the time to explore the numerous graves and mausoleums with a window into Bolivia's history.

The cemetery is like an "open-air museum," giving people a unique way to learn about history, the head of the La Paz city government's heritage department, Ximena Pacheco, told EFE.