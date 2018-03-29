An image brought from Europe, almost unique in the Americas and which even came to be carried on the shoulders of a Bolivian president, makes La Paz's Procession of the Holy Sepulcher one of the most attractive events of Bolivian Holy Week, a tradition that has survived for more than three centuries.
The religious event began in 1700 at La Merced Church near the main square La Paz, and initially every Good Friday an rather crude image of Christ was paraded around the outside of the monastery of the La Merced friars.