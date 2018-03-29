Photo provided on March 29, 2018 showing an image of the Christ of the Holy Sepulcher at La Merced Church, in La Paz, Bolivia, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Romano

Photo provided on March 29, 2018 showing the president of the Order of the Holy Sepulcher, Rudy Aponte next to the image of Christ at La Merced Church, in La Paz, Bolivia, March 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gabriel Romano

An image brought from Europe, almost unique in the Americas and which even came to be carried on the shoulders of a Bolivian president, makes La Paz's Procession of the Holy Sepulcher one of the most attractive events of Bolivian Holy Week, a tradition that has survived for more than three centuries.

The religious event began in 1700 at La Merced Church near the main square La Paz, and initially every Good Friday an rather crude image of Christ was paraded around the outside of the monastery of the La Merced friars.