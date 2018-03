Catholic devotees participate in the Jesus Nazarene procession "La Reseña", on the Holy Tuesday, as part of the Holy Week celebrations, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Hundreds of Christian faithful gathered here on Holy Tuesday for "La Reseña," Guatemala's oldest Holy Week procession in the several days prior to the commemoration of Jesus' death.

Starting early in the morning, parishioners began parading the statues of Jesus the Nazarene and Our Lady of Sorrows around the La Merced church downtown.