A tangle of dense bushes that form a natural cave are the entrance to the La Tovara mangrove swamp of western Mexico, one of the ecosystems on the Mexican Pacific with the largest wildlife populations.

Impenetrable even by the rays of the sun and with long branches that reach down to touch the ground, this jungle mass provides a habitat for more than 700 species of flora and fauna, for which it won the Ramsar Wetland Conservation Award in 2008.