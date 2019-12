Bioengineering coordinator at Craveri laboratories, María Laura Correa, holds a bottle with small meat rings, pure muscle fiber without fat, with a nutritional value that is similar to animal meat. Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 December 2019. EFE/Aitor Pereira

Bioengineering coordinator at Craveri laboratories, María Laura Correa, holds a bottle with small meat rings, pure muscle fiber without fat, with a nutritional value that is similar to animal meat. Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 December 2019. EFE/Aitor Pereira

A sample with small meat rings, pure muscle fiber without fat, with a nutritional value that is similar to animal meat. Buenos Aires, Argentina, 18 December 2019. EFE/Aitor Pereira

Argentine scientists have been working on a sustainable alternative to meat consumption for years and have recently succeeded in creating laboratory meat using in vitro cell multiplication.

Cultured meat uses animal cells and the in vitro cultivation technique to produce meat in a more environmentally friendly way.