The Spanish designer Francisco Saez, greets the audience on Tuesday, Sep 11, 2018, after presenting his new collection in New York (United States), during New York Fashion Week. EFE-EPA/Miguel Rajmil

Spanish designer Francisco Saez returned to the New York runway Tuesday to present a collection of long and short evening dresses that stood out for their transparent and rhinestone embroideries at the Spring/Summer 2019 Collection.

Although it has been a week dedicated to women's fashion, Saez brought to the runway for the first time his designs for the modern and bold man, characterized by lace work.