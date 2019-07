Lachaume, an elegant florist boasting an ample storefront decorated with bright bouquets that serves as the sole provider to Paris' high fashion brands, Paris, France. Jul 1, 2019. EFE/MARÍA D VALDERRAMA

Nestled in the sophisticated streets surrounding the Élysée Palace sits Lachaume, an elegant florist boasting an ample storefront decorated with bright bouquets that serves as the sole provider to Paris' high fashion brands.

Taking the appearance of a boutique more than a flower shop, Lachaume nets over one million euros per annum, three-quarters of which account for sales to the likes of Louis Vuitton, Fendi or Balenciaga.