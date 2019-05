A lack of bees and other pollinators is leading to a loss in crops in certain regions of the world, beekeeping associations warned Monday on the occasion of Bee Day.

During a conference in the Italian capital Rome, vice-president of the International Federation of Beekeepers’ Associations (Apimondia), Peter Kozmus, illustrated the situation with maps of the world showing how crop production was suffering in different regions due to there not being enough pollinators.