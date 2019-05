Delegates take picture, prior to the opening of the 72nd World Health Assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 20 May 2019. EPA/SALVATOREDI NOLFI

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (L), Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) waits, prior to the opening of the 72nd World Health Assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 20 May 2019. EPA/SALVATOREDI NOLFI

Cynthia Germanotta, mother of the US singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga, listens to a statement, during the first day of the 72nd World Health Assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 20 May 2019. EPA/SALVATOREDI NOLFI

The World Health Organization’s director general on Monday named Cynthia Germanotta, the mother of Lady Gaga, as its latest goodwill ambassador for mental health during the inauguration of its annual assembly.

Germanotta, who has been running the Born This Way foundation along with her daughter since 2012, attended the opening session of the World Health Assembly in the Swiss city of Geneva.