A solar power charger in the window of an illegally erected shack during a land invasion on the property of Louiesenhof Wine farm in the heart of the major wine producing region of Stellenbosch, South Africa, Aug 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A South African man builds an illegally erected shack during a land invasion on the property of Louiesenhof Wine farm in the heart of the major wine producing region of Stellenbosch, South Africa, Aug 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A general view of illegally erected shacks during a land invasion on the property of Louiesenhof Wine farm in the heart of the major wine producing region of Stellenbosch, South Africa, Aug 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

South African men build an illegally erected shack during a land invasion on the property of Louiesenhof Wine farm in the heart of the major wine producing region of Stellenbosch, South Africa, Aug 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Land invaders have built hundreds of unauthorized shacks on property belonging to a private winery in the heart of South Africa's wine country in the Western Cape, leading to growing tensions as authorities scramble to find a solution to the stand-off, an efe-epa correspondent reported Wednesday.

Rows of basic corrugated iron huts sprung up on the fallow land near Stellenbosch when residents from the town's overcrowded and impoverished community of Kayamandi decided to expand onto adjacent territory, which is privately owned by the Louiesenhof Wines, a family company that according to its website was founded in 1701.