A general view of the area after the collapse of 23 houses on the side of a hill due to landslides in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEBETH TERRIQUEZ

A general view of the area cordoned off after the collapse of 23 houses on the side of a hill due to landslides in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEBETH TERRIQUEZ

A general view of the area after the collapse of 23 houses on the side of a hill due to landslides in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEBETH TERRIQUEZ

At least 23 dwellings were destroyed over the weekend by landslides in the northwestern Mexican border city of Tijuana, but no injuries were reported, emergency management officials said.

"We have a 20-meter (65-foot) slope and there are many factors that may have initiated this, but from what we can see this is a natural phenomenon," Tijuana emergency management office director Jose Rito Portugal said Sunday.