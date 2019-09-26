A model waits backstage before presenting a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 collection by France's Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris Fashion Week, in the French capital on Sept. 25, 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

A model waits backstage before presenting a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 collection by France's Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris Fashion Week, in the French capital on Sept. 25, 2019. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PAIN

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 collection by France's Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris Fashion Week, in the French capital on Sept. 25, 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 collection by France's Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris Fashion Week, in the French capital on Sept. 25, 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 collection by France's Guy Laroche fashion house during Paris Fashion Week, in the French capital on Sept. 25, 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Lanvin on Wednesday in showcasing its Spring-Summer 2020 fashion line in Paris hailed the individualism of those who are able to maintain an interior world and nostalgically recalled the dreams of childhood, while Guy Laroche highlighted the 1970's and sensual individualism.

Lanvin, the oldest fashion design "house" in the French capital, is aiming to get back on the road to success and normality after several years of internal turmoil with the arrival of young French designer Bruno Sialielli being like a breath of fresh air for the firm.