A pod of around 100 bottlenose dolphins has been photographed playing alongside a boat of environmental officials off the west coast of southern Thailand as the country’s national parks remained closed under coronavirus restrictions Tuesday.
Large pod of dolphins spotted playing in Thai waters empty of tourists
