Although the Colombian government and dissident rebel groups prohibit deforestation in the Guaviare department, the Amazon jungle that once covered nearly every inch of that south-central region is slowly being burned, cleared and transformed year after year into an immense cattle pasture.
Large swath of Colombian Amazon region being wiped out for cattle farms
Cattle graze on land that used to be Amazon rainforest in the south-central Colombian department of Guaviare. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas
