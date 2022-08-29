Cattle graze on land that used to be Amazon rainforest in the south-central Colombian department of Guaviare. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas

Although the Colombian government and dissident rebel groups prohibit deforestation in the Guaviare department, the Amazon jungle that once covered nearly every inch of that south-central region is slowly being burned, cleared and transformed year after year into an immense cattle pasture.