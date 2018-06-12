Young ballet dancers perform as part of a campaign launched on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labor at Guarulhos International airport, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Chello

Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest, became the stage Tuesday for 20 children who danced a ballet as part of a campaign launched on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labor.

With the goal of alerting passengers about the risks and repercussions of child labor, the airport, together with a number of social organizations, carried out various activities in the public areas of its terminals, including the distribution of explanatory pamphlets, dance presentations and expos.