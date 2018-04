Photo of the bookstore onboard the ship Logos Hope in Veracruz, Mexico, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Edgar Avila

MV Logos Hope, considered the world's largest floating bookstore, arrived at this Gulf coast port last week to provide "knowledge, help and hope."

"We will be visiting four Mexican ports over four months," the ship's media relations officer, Pavel Martinez, told EFE. "After Veracruz, we will go to Tampico, then Coatzacoalcos and, finally, Puerto Progreso."