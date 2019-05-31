View of the interior of the Family Planning Clinic in St. Louis, and Dr. David Eisenberg, on May 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/TROY SWANSON

View of the exterior of the Family Planning Clinic in St. Louis on May 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/TROY SWANSON

View of the interior of the Family Planning Clinic in St. Louis on May 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/TROY SWANSON

Dr. David Eisenberg has appointments on Thursday with about 50 patients who want to interrupt their pregnancies in St. Louis. But, for the first time since the United States legalized abortion in 1973, he will not be able to guarantee that his patients can have legal and safe abortions in Missouri.

Eisenberg heads the only clinic still giving abortions in Missouri, a white brick bunker with bricked-up windows and a metal detector at the entrance where each month dozens of women come to interrupt their pregnancies.