Boxes contaning pieces of the last chariot of Tutankhamun arrive at the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), Giza, Egypt, May 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

The last of the six funerary chariots made for the burial of the iconic Ancient Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun was moved on Saturday to its new home at the Grand Egyptian Museum, as documented by an epa-efe reporter at the site.

The gold-leafed chariot was found in 1922 when Howard Carter discovered the nearly-intact tomb of the famous ruler, a member of the New Kingdom's 18th Dynasty (1550-1295 BCE) who died under mysterious circumstances at the age of 18.