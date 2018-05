Photo provided on May 1, 2018 showing Mexican writer Jorge Volpi during an interview with EFE, in en Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Photo provided on May 1, 2018 showing Mexican writer Jorge Volpi during an interview with EFE, in en Bogota, Colombia, April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Jorge Volpi, one of Mexico's most renowned novelists and essayists, said in an interview with EFE that "Latin American literature as such no longer exists," adding that he regretted the "cultural isolation" between countries in the region.

"Latin American literature as such no longer exists ... We no longer have common threads except for history. We no longer have a Latin American literature that is recognizable to Latin Americans," the author said.