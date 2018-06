Participants shade themselves against the sun under a rainbow-colored umbrella as they attend the Baltic Pride 2018 in Riga, Latvia, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

A supporters wearing a unicorn mask waves from a rainbow-color draped window sill as participants march through the streets during the Baltic Pride 2018 in Riga, Latvia, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Participants wear fancy costumes and carry rainbow-colored flags as they join a march through the streets during the Baltic Pride 2018 in Riga, Latvia, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Participants wear fancy costumes as they join a march through the streets during the Baltic Pride 2018 in Riga, Latvia, June 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

The streets of Latvia's capital burst with colors, rainbow flags and exuberant costumes as people flocked to celebrate Baltic Pride, an epa photojournalist in the midst of the celebrations Saturday reported.

The inclusive celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in this corner of northern Europe rotates between the Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania and is expected to drawn in around 8,000 people from all over the world.