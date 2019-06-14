Cylinders are on display in the showroom of a newly inaugurated lavender oil distillery in the village of Tihany, Hungary, 14 June 2019, on the opening day of the annual local fair Lavender Weeks. EPA/Boglarka Bodnar HUNGARY OUT

Testers are on display in the showroom of a newly inaugurated lavender oil distillery in the village of Tihany, Hungary, 14 June 2019, on the opening day of the annual local fair Lavender Weeks. EPA/Boglarka Bodnar HUNGARY OUT

A lavender plantation blooms near the village of Tihany, Hungary, 14 June 2019, on the opening day of the annual topical fair Lavender Weeks. EPA/Boglarka Bodnar HUNGARY OUT

A bunch of freshly harvested lavender decorates the showroom of a newly inaugurated lavender oil distillery in the village of Tihany, Hungary, 14 June 2019, on the opening day of the annual local fair Lavender Weeks. EPA/Boglarka Bodnar HUNGARY OUT

Visitors harvest lavender on a plantation near the village of Tihany, Hungary, 14 June 2019, on the opening day of the annual topical fair Lavender Weeks. EPA/Boglarka Bodnar HUNGARY OUT

