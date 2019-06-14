A lavender plantation blooms near the village of Tihany in Hungary on the opening day of the annual Lavender Weeks fair on June 14.
Cylinders are on display in the showroom of a newly inaugurated lavender oil distillery in the village of Tihany, Hungary, 14 June 2019, on the opening day of the annual local fair Lavender Weeks. EPA/Boglarka Bodnar HUNGARY OUT
Testers are on display in the showroom of a newly inaugurated lavender oil distillery in the village of Tihany, Hungary, 14 June 2019, on the opening day of the annual local fair Lavender Weeks. EPA/Boglarka Bodnar HUNGARY OUT
A bunch of freshly harvested lavender decorates the showroom of a newly inaugurated lavender oil distillery in the village of Tihany, Hungary, 14 June 2019, on the opening day of the annual local fair Lavender Weeks. EPA/Boglarka Bodnar HUNGARY OUT
Visitors harvest lavender on a plantation near the village of Tihany, Hungary, 14 June 2019, on the opening day of the annual topical fair Lavender Weeks. EPA/Boglarka Bodnar HUNGARY OUT
An employee works in the showroom of a newly inaugurated lavender oil distillery in the village of Tihany, Hungary, 14 June 2019, on the opening day of the annual local fair Lavender Weeks. EPA/Boglarka Bodnar HUNGARY OUT