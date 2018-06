Florida Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson (c.) talks to the media outside a shelter for immigrant children on June 19, 2018, after he and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz were prevented by officials of the US Department of Health and Human Services from entering the facility. EFE-EPA/Mar Vila

Protesters demand that migrant children not be separated from their parents outside a shelter holding such minors in Homestead, Florida, on June 19, 2018, after Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz were prevented by officials of the US Department of Health and Human Services from entering the facility. EFE-EPA/Mar Vila

Florida Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson (c.) talks to the media together with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (r.) and state Rep. Kionne L. McGhee (l.) outside a shelter for immigrant children on June 19, 2018, after officials of the US Department of Health and Human Services prevented them from entering the facility. EFE-EPA/Mar Vila

Two members of Congress from Florida were barred Tuesday from entering a shelter here holding undocumented minors detained on the US-Mexico border.

Sen. Bill Nelson and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, both Democrats, told the press outside the refuge that high-level officials of the US Department of Health and Human Services would not allow them to enter the facility this Tuesday.