Lebanese army soldiers stand guard outside a branch of BLOM Bank in Beirut on 16 September 2022 during a heist by a depositor demanding his frozen savings. EE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

People stand outside a branch of BLOM Bank in Beirut on 16 September 2022 to show support for Abed Soubra, a depositor who stormed the bank to demand his frozen savings. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Abed Soubra (L), a depositor who heisted BLOM bank to demand his frozen savings gestures through a window to onlookers outside the branch in Beirut on 16 September 2022. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The Association of Banks in Lebanon said Friday that all branches will be closed for three days next week after multiple banks have been held up by depositors' demanding their money back.

Branches will be shuttered Sept. 19-21 to "protest" the violence, the association's board said in a statement.