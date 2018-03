Lebanese Christians Maronite Bishop Boulos Matar (C) walks during the Palm Sunday mass procession in the streets surrounding the St. George Maronite Cathedral and the Mohamed al-Amin Mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Lebanese Christians Maronite pastors carry baskets filled with olive leaves as they walk during the Palm Sunday mass procession in the streets surrounding the St. George Maronite Cathedral and the Mohamed al-Amin Mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

A Lebanese child carrying candles is carried on the shoulders of relative during a Palm Sunday mass procession in the streets surrounding the St. George Maronite Cathedral and the Mohamed al-Amin Mosque in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Mar. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Lebanese Maronite Christians on Sunday celebrated the start of the holy week that precedes Easter, known as Palm Sunday.

Maronite Bishop of Beirut Boulos Matar led a mass procession in the streets surrounding the St. George Maronite Cathedral and the Mohamed al-Amin Mosque in downtown Beirut, then led prayers in the cathedral.