Lebanese women with their children carry placards during a protest organized by the campaign 'My nationality is a right for me and my family', in front the Lebanese Government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Hundreds of people gathered in central Beirut on Friday to demand that Lebanese women get the right to pass their nationality on to their children, a privilege now limited to men.

The protesters, part of the My Nationality is a Right for Me and my Family campaign, chanted slogans against politicians who oppose the initiative.