Personal belongings of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, photographed in his home in Tehran, Iran, Jun.3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Marina Villen

Pictures of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, hung in his home in Tehran, Iran, Jun. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Marina Villen

The homes of deceased Iranian leaders, Ruhollah Khomeini and Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, are open for public viewings in a bid to continue their legacy and highlight their austerity, which is deemed an essential quality in the Islamic Republic.

The houses-come-museums located in northern Tehran allow visitors to see the lives of these two key figures of the 1979 Islamic Revolution through official and family photographs, documents and personal objects.