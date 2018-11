The legendary singer of boleros Lucho Gatica, who was born in Chile and lived in Mexico for half a century, died this Tuesday at the age of 90. EFE-EPA/File

The legendary singer of boleros Lucho Gatica, who was born in Chile and lived in Mexico for half a century, died on Tuesday, the artist's family said. He was 90.

"Bon voyage! I love you," his son, the Mexican actor Luis Gatica, posted on social media, together with a picture of a black ribbon.