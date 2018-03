French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy poses for photos prior to the opening of 'To Audrey With Love', an exhibition of his work at the Gemeentemuseum in The Hague, the Netherlands, Nov 23, 2016 (reissued March 12, 2018).EFE- EPA (FILE)/BART MAAT

A file picture shows a Givenchy black cocktail dress worn by British actress Audrey Hepburn (1929-1993) in 'How to Steal a Million Dollars' at a press preview of the 'Audrey Hepburn Couture and Accessories' collection at Sotheby's auction house, Paris, France. The dress fetched a total of 295,500 euros (434,600 US dollars) Dec 1, 2009, EFE-EPA (FILE)/YOAN VALAT

French designer Hubert de Givenchy poses in front of his creations during an interview on his next exhibition 'Hubert de Givenchy' at the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid, Spain, Oct 17, 2014 (reissued 12 March 2018). EFE-EPA (FILE)/KIKI HUESCA

Legendary French designer Hubert de Givenchy who helped Audrey Hepburn and Jacqueline Kennedy become fashion icons, has died, according to statements issued by his international firm and family on Monday.

The founder of the legendary House of Givenchy set the style guidelines for aristocratic chic to follow during the 1950s and 1960s, created the iconic Little Black Dress, affectionately referred to sometimes simply as the LBD, and had an illustrious list of clients.