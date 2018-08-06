The acclaimed French chef and restauranteur Joël Robuchon, famous for being the person with the most Michelin guide stars in the world, died on Monday aged 73 after a long battle against pancreatic cancer, according to his press office and the French government.

Robuchon, who was born in 1945 in Poitiers, was named "Chef of the Century" by the renowned Gault et Millau gastronomy guide in 1990 and his restaurants were awarded a record 32 Michelin stars in recognition of his most iconic dishes, such as his widely-applauded mashed potatoes or crispy truffle tart and his impeccably high standards.