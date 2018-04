LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) rights activists protest outside the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, Britain, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) rights activists protest outside the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, Britain, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) rights activists protest outside the Commonwealth Secretariat in London, Britain, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Activists gathered in London Thursday for a protest denouncing homophobia and calling for the decriminalization of homosexuality in Commonwealth countries.

Images captured by an epa photojournalist on the ground showed members and supporters of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community holding placards outside of Commonwealth House as part of an action condemning homophobia.