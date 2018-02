Members of the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) community take part in the 'Queer Azaadi' (Independence) March (QAM) in Mumbai, India, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Members of the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) community take part in the 'Queer Azaadi' (Independence) March (QAM) in Mumbai, India, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Activists took to the streets of the western Indian city of Mumbai on Saturday for an annual pride march celebrating the LGBT community and calling for equal rights for its members, as reported by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

The march was organized by Queer Azaadi Mumbai and saw various organizations and individuals gathering for the occasion.