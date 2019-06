The Mexican LGBT community shows this Saturday, June 29, 2029, how much it has advanced in demanding its rights with a huge march in the capital of a country where hate crimes against its members persist. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

The Mexican LGBT community shows this Saturday, June 29, 2029, how much it has advanced in demanding its rights with a huge march in the capital of a country where hate crimes against its members persist. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

The Mexican LGBT community shows this Saturday, June 29, 2029, how much it has advanced in demanding its rights with a huge march in the capital of a country where hate crimes against its members persist. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

The Mexican LGBT community showed this Saturday how much it has advanced in demanding its rights with a huge march in the capital of a country where hate crimes against its members persist.

Waving the rainbow flags of sexual diversity, around 65,000 people, many wearing colorful disguises, set out in the early afternoon from the Angel of Independence monument to the Plaza de la Constitucion, known as the Zocalo, in downtown Mexico City.