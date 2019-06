People take part in a gay pride parade in Rome, Italy on June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE

Two people kiss during a gay pride parade in Rome, Italy on June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE

People take part in a gay pride parade in Rome, Italy on June 8, 2019. EPA-EFE

Hundreds of members of the LGBT community took part in Rome’s pride parade on Saturday to demand greater tolerance.

The celebrations, held in a country that does not recognize same-sex marriage, only civil unions, began around 3 pm local time, with hundreds of people in attendance.