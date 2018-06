Thousands of people take part on Saturday, June 23, 2018, in the 40th Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transsexual (LGBT) March in Mexico City under the slogan "40 years of freedom. We're not giving up!" EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

The slogan was intended to remind all present and the general public of the political and social achievements of the LGBT community in this country in recent years in terms of having their rights acknowledged and guaranteed.