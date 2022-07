Spanish Equality Minister Irene Montero (C) takes part in the 2022 LGBT Pride March in Madrid on 9 July 2022. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Thousands gather in Madrid on 9 July 2022 for the 2022 LGBT Pride March. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Participants in the 2022 LGBT Pride March make their way through Madrid on 9 July 2022 behind a banner reading: "In the face of hate: visibility, pride and resilience." EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

"In the face of hate: visibility, pride and resilience" was the motto of Saturday's LGTBIQ+ Pride March in the Spanish capital, which marked the return of the event at a two-year gap due to Covid-19.

Thousands filled the streets of Madrid for a procession that included 40 floats, activists from more than 100 organizations and Cabinet ministers.