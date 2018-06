People walk by rainbow pedestrian crossing decorations in a street of the Marais neighborhood in Paris, France, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A close-up shows a message of the French organisation for Medically assisted procreation, 'La procreation medicalement assistee' (PMA) that reads, 'PMA for all the love without end' as people walk by rainbow pedestrian crossing decorations in a street of the Marais neighborhood in Paris, France, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

People walk by rainbow pedestrian crossing decorations in a street of the Marais neighborhood in Paris, France, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Pedestrian crossings in Paris that had been decorated with the colors of the rainbow flag, an international symbol of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community, have been restored after they were vandalized, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Thursday.

The colorful road markings were installed temporarily for the upcoming Pride celebrations, but Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has said they will now be assisting pedestrians on a permanent basis.