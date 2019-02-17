Photo taken Feb. 13, 2019, showing curators with the US Library of Congress in Washington - Martha Kennedy (l) and Katherine blood (r) - discussing some of the posters they and their colleagues have collected for the library recently reflecting current events. EFE-EPA/Rafael Salido

Quite apart from the books and dust accumulating on the bookshelves, a group of self-sacrificing employees of the US Library of Congress are devoting their time to attending demonstrations with a unique task: finding posters and signs that, in the future, will serve as a testament to this era.

"It's a leap of faith," Katherine Blood, a curator with LC's Fine Prints department, told EFE, adding that the collection includes more than 39 million books, 72 million manuscripts, 5.6 million maps and, of course, thousands of posters and signs.