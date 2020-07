A Roy Lichtenstein work titled "Nude with Joyous Painting" fetched more than $46 million on Friday in a nearly four-hour Christie's global art auction held in consecutive sessions at salerooms in Hong Kong, Paris, London and New York.

The event, "One: A Global Sale of the 20th Century," was jointly led by Christie's main auctioneers, attracted buyers from all over the world and was streamed via Internet.